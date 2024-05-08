A fresh controversy is brewing for the Congress party as Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda found himself in hot water after making remarks deemed racist by several chief ministers from the Northeast. Pitroda, known as a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, described India as a diverse country "where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africans."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quick to respond, taking to Twitter to rebuke Pitroda's comments. "Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo!" CM Sarma wrote, essentially telling Pitroda to get a better understanding of the country.

As the row over Pitroda's "inheritance tax" remark during the election season had barely settled, the Indian Overseas Congress head has once again stirred trouble for the grand old party, handing the BJP an opportunity to lambast their political rivals on a platter.