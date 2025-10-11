Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirms Assam Government’s commitment to equal opportunities for girls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, October 11 reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for every girl in the state.



Speaking on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, CM Sarma emphasized that every girl is unique and deserves to grow in a safe and supportive environment.





In a post on social media platform X, he stated, "On #InternationalDayOfTheGirl, we renew our steadfast resolve to ensure every girl has equal access to education, opportunities, and a safe, supportive environment to learn, grow, and lead with confidence – because every girl is special."





The International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on October 11, aims to raise awareness about girls’ rights, the unique challenges they face, and to promote their empowerment globally.