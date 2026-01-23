Himanta Biswa Sarma recalls Netaji’s role in keeping Assam with India on Bose Jayanti

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 23 paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, recalling his decisive role in ensuring that Assam remained an integral part of India during the Partition period.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Bose’s intervention played a crucial role in countering attempts to merge Assam with East Pakistan.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said, “Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti.” He noted that Netaji’s leadership and foresight were instrumental at a critical juncture in the state’s history. According to Sarma, Bose visited Assam and brought together leaders from across the political spectrum under the leadership of Gopinath Bardoloi to form a government that could effectively resist such moves.

The Chief Minister further stated that Netaji’s efforts successfully negated what he described as the “nefarious intentions” of Muhammad Saadullah, who had sought to merge Assam with East Pakistan. Sarma said this intervention ensured that Assam continued to remain a part of India, safeguarding its political and cultural future.

By recalling this chapter of history, Sarma underscored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s enduring legacy not only in India’s freedom struggle but also in protecting the territorial integrity of Assam during one of the most turbulent phases in the subcontinent’s history.