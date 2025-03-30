Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 30 took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared a moment from his past, recreating a scene from the beloved Assamese film 'Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati', in which he had acted as a child artist. The Chief Minister, who was in Kampur, Nagaon, for the inauguration of a new bridge, rode an elephant across the Kapili Bridge, just as he had done decades ago for the film.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sarma expressed his deep emotional connection to the location, stating, "Kampur Kapili Bridge brings a wave of nostalgia as it is in this very location, I rode an elephant years back for the film 'Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati'. Today, as I dedicated the new bridge here, a longstanding demand of the people, I couldn't help but recreate the cult scene."

Not many are aware that before entering politics, Sarma had a brief stint in the world of Assamese cinema. The 1984 film Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati (translated as Grandfather, Grandson, and Elephant), directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Pulak Gogoi, is regarded as a classic in Assamese cinema. The film beautifully weaves together themes of childhood innocence, familial love, and the bond between humans and animals. The film also starred late Nipon Goswami as the grandfather, Pranjal Saikia as Moina, Brikodar the elephant, Chetana Das, Nandina Sharma and Himanta Biswa Sarma in a cameo role as young Moina.

A young Himanta Biswa Sarma played a pivotal role as a child actor, appearing in a memorable scene where he rode an elephant—an experience that came full circle as he once again mounted the majestic animal on the same route years later, now as the Chief Minister of Assam.

The Kapili Bridge in Kampur, Nagaon, where the nostalgic scene was filmed, has been a significant landmark for locals. The bridge, which had long been in need of renovation, was reconstructed as part of the Assam government’s infrastructure development projects. Sarma’s visit to inaugurate the bridge became an emotional moment as he reminisced about his childhood connection to the location.

For many Assamese cinema enthusiasts, Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati remains a treasured film, and Sarma’s recreation of the iconic scene added an unexpected layer of nostalgia.