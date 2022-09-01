Condemning Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led state BJP government for creating a communal environment with respect to the demolition of multiple Madrassas across the state, All India United Democratic Front of Assam Chief (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal has slammed CM Sarma for running bulldozer culture in the state similar to that of Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh .

While inspecting the ruins of the demolished Madrassa at Kabaitari in Bongaigaon, the AIUDF chief remarked, “Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is running a bulldozer culture here similar to the style of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which will not be accepted here.”

It may be mentioned here that Badruddin Ajmal condemned the eviction drive at carried out by the Bongaigaon district administration on August 31 on the grounds that the Madrassa was unfit for the students to reside and gain knowledge after the police arrested a teacher of the Markazul Ma Arif-u-Kariyana Madrassa in Kabaitari for his alleged involvement in Jihadi activities.

Ajmal further urged the people to keep an eye on their surroundings so that Madrassas do not become a hub for Jihadi activities. He also requested the people to not shelter unknown persons in the Madrassas that may raise suspicion.

An AIUDF delegation led by Ajmal will meet the chief minister at 7.30 pm today and submit a memorandum regarding the entire incident. Ajmal also threatened to take legal action in connection with the demolition of the Madrassa.

In an effort to weed out extremist element in Assam, a massive eviction drive was carried out at Kabaitari Markazul Ma Arif-u-Kariyana Madrassa in Bongaigaon’s Jogighopa area on August 31.

The eviction drive has been carried out following the arrest of Mufti Hafizur Rahman, who was a teacher at the Madrassa. Hafizur Rahman stayed at the Madrassa as a teacher while carrying out jihadi activities from the premises of the religious institution.