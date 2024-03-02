Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government has requested the Election Commission to schedule the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state before the festival of Bihu which is celebrated in mid-April.

CM Sarma said that the people would be in a festive mood at the time and it would not be conducive to hold voting at that time.

"The state government has already urged the EC to conclude the election in the state before the Bihu festival. In Assam, during the Bihu celebration, people get into a festive mood. All the talks about BJP or Congress do not match well with the Bihu atmosphere," Sarma told reporters.

The Assam CM also said that an Election Commission team is scheduled to visit Assam on March 5. The team is expected to meet the state administration regarding the Lok Sabha polls.

"The Chief Secretary will again convey our request to the EC team. If there is no such difficulty, we will appreciate finishing the election before Bihu," the Assam CM added.

Noteworthy is that in 2019, polling for Lok Sabha election in Assam was conducted in three phases.