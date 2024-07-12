Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while traveling from Rongjuli in Goalpara to Guwahati, urged private sector companies to adopt a family leave policy similar to that of the state government. During a live broadcast, he highlighted the state's initiative granting government employees two special leave days to spend time with their families, particularly aging parents or parents-in-law.

"We all are aware of the fact that Assam government has given 2 days of leaves to the government employees to spend time with their families. Employees can align these special leaves with existing holidays, including Chhat Puja on 7 November, the second Saturday holiday on 9 November, and the subsequent Sunday, that is, 10 November, maximizing their time with family and giving them a tour to temples and other holy places."

"These days are intended solely for employees to honor and support their aging parents or parents-in-law, rather than for personal leisure. This initiative allows employees to dedicate time to their parents or parents-in-law, emphasizing respect and care for elderly family members."

"I often got this question that why only government employees get these chances, so I would like to request private sector companies to take this paid leave initiative and let their employees have a chance to spend quality time with their families. So, I request every private sector company to take a look at this initiative and implement it. Also, please grant two days of leave to your private sector employees on November 8 and 9".

Sarma called on private sector companies to consider implementing a similar policy, urging them to grant two days of paid leave on November 8 and 9. He emphasized the importance of dedicating time to elderly family members, stressing respect and care for them.

Assam's state government has allocated two special leave days for employees to honor and support their elderly parents or parents-in-law. Employees can align these leaves with existing holidays, such as Chhat Puja on November 7, the second Saturday holiday on November 9, and the subsequent Sunday on November 10, allowing for an extended family time.

The leave is intended solely for spending quality time with aging parents or parents-in-law, rather than for personal leisure. This initiative aims to foster family bonds and support for the elderly within the community.

The Assam government introduced this special leave policy to reinforce family values and ensure government employees can spend meaningful time with their elderly family members.

If adopted by the private sector, this policy could significantly enhance family welfare and support systems across Assam.

