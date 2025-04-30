Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association on April 29, citing moral conflict over the association's opposition to the establishment of a new Judicial Township in Rangmahal, North Guwahati. The resignation, tendered on Tuesday, marks a significant move amid escalating debates surrounding the relocation of the High Court premises.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Bar Association’s president, Sarma highlighted the pressing need for modern judicial infrastructure, pointing out the severe space constraints, inadequate parking, and lack of essential facilities in the current High Court complex. He noted that the present premises, situated in the heart of Guwahati city, offer no scope for further expansion, especially with the anticipated rise in the number of judges from 22 to 30.

"The existing infrastructure of our High Court has miserably failed to meet present-day requirements, and the situation will only worsen," Sarma wrote, drawing from his personal experiences as a practicing advocate from 1994 to 2001. He highlighted how junior lawyers continue to struggle with inadequate workspace, further exacerbated by modern technological demands.

The Chief Minister defended the state government’s decision to invest over ₹1000 crore to establish the new complex, aligning with the Full Court’s 2023 recommendation. He clarified that the proposed Rangmahal site was selected by a High-Powered Committee in consultation with the Chief Justice and approved by the Full Court — dismissing claims that the location was chosen for political gain.

Sarma assured that the relocation would benefit the legal fraternity in the long run, especially with upcoming infrastructure projects like the new Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge and ring road that will significantly cut travel time. He also proposed converting the existing High Court buildings into a judicial museum to preserve their heritage.

Resigning from the Bar Association, Sarma stated: "This decision is in the larger interest of judicial reform, institutional growth, and the future of our legal system. It will help equip our new generation of lawyers with world-class facilities on par with national standards."