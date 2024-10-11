Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 11 said that the restoration of the historic Rudreswar Devalaya, built in 1749 and dedicated to Lord Mahadev, is an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming the site into a prominent center for heritage tourism. This project, led by the Directorate of Archaeology, highlights the government’s commitment to preserving Assam's cultural legacy.

Originally constructed by Ahom king Pramatta Singha in memory of his father, Rudra Singha, the Rudreswar Devalaya showcases a rich architectural heritage that reflects the historical significance of the region. The restoration project has been allocated a budget of ₹2.33 crore and includes several key developments designed to enhance the site.

The comprehensive restoration plan encompasses extensive documentation and conservation efforts, including the reconstruction of boundary walls, gates, and new signage to improve visitor access. The project aims to enhance public amenities with improved seating, drainage, and landscaping.

Advanced techniques like 3D laser scanning will ensure thorough site documentation, while the restoration of ancient brick structures and ramparts will employ traditional methods to preserve the site's authenticity. Other improvements include chemical cleaning, pathway reconstruction, and the replacement of deteriorating wooden elements.

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