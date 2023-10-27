The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a war of words over Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Akbar' remark made during a public speech in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Kawardha.



This comes hours after the Election Commission of India (EC) issued a show cause notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his ‘Akbar’ remark in a poll campaign.

Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Congress has withheld the material information from the Hon’ble Election Commission that Mohammed Akbar is their candidate from Kawardha Constituency. Therefore legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics. Congress will have to face the legal consequence of not revealing this crucial fact in their representation. I have full faith in the collection wisdom of the Hon’ble Election Commission."



Also Read: ECI issues show cause notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma for poll code violation in Chhattisgarh campaign

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (EC) issued a show cause notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the former's ‘Akbar’ remark during the Chhattisgarh poll campaign.



The commission has asked Sarma to respond to the notice by 5 p.m. on October 30.

The move comes after Congress on Wednesday lodged complaints against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Election Commission, alleging that their remarks during the Chhattisgarh assembly poll campaign violated the model code of conduct.

Earlier, the Congress' complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarma pertained to a speech he delivered in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha on 18 October while campaigning against Congress candidate Mohammad Akbar.