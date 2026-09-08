Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews Advantage Assam 2.0 projects, directs swift action on bottlenecks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 8 reviewed the progress of projects committed during Advantage Assam 2.0, with investors and senior government officials, and directed departments to accelerate implementation.

During the review meeting, Sarma instructed the concerned departments to swiftly address bottlenecks, maintain close coordination with investors and ensure timely execution of the projects across key sectors.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for regular engagement between government departments and investors to resolve issues affecting project implementation and facilitate faster progress on the commitments made under Advantage Assam 2.0.

He also directed the PWD (Roads) to ensure quality road connectivity to project sites across the state, emphasising the importance of supporting infrastructure for the successful execution of investment projects.

The review was aimed at assessing the status of projects, identifying implementation-related challenges and ensuring that investment commitments translate into projects on the ground within the stipulated timelines.