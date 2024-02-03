Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today reviewed the arrangements for tomorrow's grand event at Guwahati's Khanapara ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival later today.

Chief Minister Sarma, accompanied by Assam DGP GP Singh and other top police personnel, visited the venue at the Veterinary College Grounds at Khanapara where PM Modi will be attending a major event launching mega development projects. CM Sarma shared the photos of his visit to the venue today on social media platform X.

"In just a few hours, Assam is all set to welcome Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji" said the Assam CM on X.

Noteworthy is that PM Modi is slated to arrive in Guwahati later today at 7:30 pm. Following this, the Prime Minister will be headed to the State Guest House at Koinadhora, where he is also likely to hold a meeting with BJP leaders of Assam.

Tomorrow's event at Khanapara, which is slated to begin at about 11:30 am, will see PM Modi lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

The projects slated to be released tomorrow by PM Modi are:

Key Projects to be Launched:

1. Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana: An ambitious project with an estimated cost of Rs 498 crore.

2. Widening of Road connecting Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport: A critical infrastructure upgrade with an investment of Rs 358 crore.

3. Upgradation of 43 roads under Asom Mala 2.0: Including the construction of 38 bridges, with a total budget of Rs 3,444 crore.

4. Upgradation of Nehru Stadium into a FIFA Standard Football Stadium: A major sports infrastructure project with an investment of Rs 831 crore.

5. Chandrapur Stadium : A project worth Rs 300 crore aimed at boosting sports facilities.

6. Infrastructure Development of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital: An investment of Rs 3,250 crore to enhance healthcare facilities.

7. Karimganj Medical College: A medical infrastructure project with a budget of Rs 578 crore.

8. Unity Mall Development: An investment of Rs 297 crore for the development of commercial and recreational spaces.

Projects to be Dedicated:

1. Four Laning from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur: A critical road infrastructure project with a cost of Rs 1,451 crore.

2. Four Laning from Dolabari to Jamuguri: A road development initiative with a budget of Rs 592 crore.

The cumulative investment in these projects is an impressive Rs 11,599 crore.