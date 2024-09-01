Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major shift in flood relief distribution on September 1, introducing a direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme to aid flood-affected residents.

The announcement came during a virtual meeting with district commissioners, where Sarma outlined plans to deposit relief funds directly into victims' bank accounts.

This move comes in response to the state's ongoing struggle with annual flooding. Recent data from the Ministry of Home Affairs reveals a stark reality: 880 flood-related deaths in Assam between 2019 and July 2024. The toll has fluctuated yearly, with 2022 being particularly devastating with 278 casualties.

To combat these challenges, the central government has increased its support. Assam received Rs 503.10 crore through the State Disaster Response Fund from 2019 to 2022. This allocation saw a significant boost, reaching Rs 680.80 crore for 2023 and 2024 combined.

The DBT initiative aims to streamline aid distribution, potentially reducing delays and inefficiencies in the relief process. Chief Minister Sarma emphasised that this approach would ensure faster and more direct support to those impacted by floods.