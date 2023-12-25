Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today chaired a meeting where he reviewed the draft of the Guwahati Master Plan 2045.

The Guwahati Master Plan 2045 draft has been prepared by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to cater to the growth of Guwahati and its increasing population.

During the meeting today, Officials presented the Draft Guwahati Master Plan 2045 to the Chief Minister outlining details of drainage, water supply, sewerage, environment planning, etc. systems.

Chief Minister took an in-depth review and suggested modifications to make the final Master Plan a template for growth in the coming days.

Apart from CM Sarma, the meeting was also attended by Guwahati Development Minister Ashok Singhal and other officials.

Later taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said, "Today, we reviewed the draft Guwahati Master Plan 2045. I have specifically stressed on the need to decongest the city, build urban forests, parks and green spaces. Our aim is to make Guwahati among the best cities in the country in the coming years."