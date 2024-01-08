Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today held an in-depth review meeting with PWD department officials and discussed a wide range of issues focusing on the infrastructure projects in Assam.

The meeting saw CM Sarma engage in detailed discussions and reviewed the issues on infrastructure projects across the state.

The Assam CM issued necessary instructions to the officials on all matters and urged them to complete all works in a time bound manner.

The projects that were focused on during the meeting are:

1. Construction of various Model Degree Colleges & renovation of prominent institutions like Sonaram HS School, Panbazar HS school, etc.

2. Building of Sports Infrastructure

3. Ensuring accurate processes are followed in tendering matters

4. Beautification of Rang Ghar, construction of Ekta Mall, etc.