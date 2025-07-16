Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews Kokrajhar Medical College, vows healthcare boost in BTR

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 16, reviewed facilities and operations at the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital. He inspected the critical departments, interacted with doctors, nurses, and medical students and chaired a meeting to address critical gaps in the healthcare delivery system.

Sarma assessed the status of various critical departments including the Out Patient Department (OPD), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Blood Bank, Orthopaedic OPD, Central Clinical Laboratory, CT Scan Unit, and paying Cabins, among others.

He took note of the number of outdoor and indoor patients that the hospital is catering to including the efficacy of the hospital in providing advanced and accessible healthcare facilities to the people of the district as well as its adjoining areas.

The CM also interacted with the doctors, nurses and students to understand the specific challenges and assured necessary steps to further strengthen healthcare delivery in the hospital.

He took stock of the infrastructure facilities made available in the hospital as well as the additional requirements to augment its critical care delivery mechanism.

Considering the fact that Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital is the only government-run medical college in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) at present, the state government is taking special interests in terms of resource mobilization to make it a centre of excellence and a premier healthcare institution in the region, the release said.

Sarma also reviewed manpower availability including medical, paramedical and support staff, hostel facilities for students and residential quarters for faculty and healthcare workers, it added.