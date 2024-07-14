Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a meeting on July 14 to assess the implementation of the peace agreement with the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA).

The discussions focused on evaluating progress across all clauses of the accord, which was signed on June 27, 2023.

During the meeting, Sarma reaffirmed the state government's dedication to fulfilling the terms of the agreement. He emphasised that both the state and central governments are working in tandem to ensure the comprehensive development of the Dimasa community.

The peace accord aims to address long-standing issues and promote stability in the region. It marks a significant step towards resolving conflicts and fostering growth in areas affected by DNLA activities.