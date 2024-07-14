Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a site visit to Raha in Nagaon district on July 13 to assess the ongoing construction of a tourist centre dedicated to Tiwa King Jongal Balahu. The Rs 50 crore project aims to showcase Tiwa art and cultural heritage through various facilities including themed entry gates, cycle tracks, a museum, and a convention centre.

During his inspection, Sarma urged officials to complete the project on time while maintaining high-quality standards. The centre is expected to become a significant attraction, highlighting the rich cultural legacy of the Tiwa community.

Several dignitaries accompanied the Chief Minister, including Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, local MLAs, and representatives from the Tiwa Autonomous Council.

In a separate event, Sarma visited the families of five victims of a recent boat capsize incident at Simlitola in the Rongjui area. The tragic accident, which occurred on Thursday, has claimed four lives so far, with one person still missing.

The Chief Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved families and announced that the state government has provided an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to each victim's next of kin. Sarma also indicated that the government is exploring additional ways to support the affected families during this difficult time.