Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, November 3 reviewed the progress of major infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 36,000 crore being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) under its Health and Education and Building divisions, directing officials and construction agencies to ensure timely completion without compromising on quality.

The review meetings were held separately at the auditorium of Jyoti-Bishnu International Kala Kendra in Khanapara, Guwahati, and covered projects costing more than Rs 10 crore each. Senior PWD officials, representatives of executing agencies and contractors attended the meetings.

During the review of the PWD (Health and Education) division, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of around 186 projects worth approximately Rs 20,000 crore that are currently at different stages of implementation across Assam.

The projects include the construction of medical colleges, universities, BSc Nursing colleges, AYUSH hospitals, Ayurvedic colleges, engineering colleges, law colleges and model degree colleges.

Sarma sought updates from the executing agencies on the status of individual projects and enquired about challenges affecting their implementation. He also issued instructions to the concerned officials to address bottlenecks and ensure that construction activities proceed without unnecessary delays.

In a separate meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed 308 projects under the PWD (Building) division, with a combined estimated cost of around Rs 16,000 crore. These projects are also at various stages of execution.

The review covered several major infrastructure initiatives, including integrated District Commissioner offices, Sub-Divisional Commissioner offices, inspection bungalows and stadiums, along with cultural infrastructure projects.

Other key projects discussed included the new Assam Legislative Assembly complex, MLA hostels in Dibrugarh, the new Police Commissionerate building in Guwahati, the Rang Ghar beautification project and the modernisation of the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of proposed projects under different departments as part of the infrastructure development exercise.

Emphasising accountability in project execution, Sarma directed the PWD and the implementing agencies to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed within their stipulated timelines. He stressed the need for regular monitoring and effective supervision at every stage of construction.

He further made it clear that construction quality must not be compromised and instructed officials to strengthen oversight mechanisms to ensure that all projects meet the required standards.

The review meetings were aimed at assessing implementation progress, identifying execution-related challenges and ensuring that major infrastructure projects across the state are completed within the stipulated timelines.