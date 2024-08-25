Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his commitment towards strengthening sports infrastructure in the valley of Barak.Sarma reviewed projects being executed in regards to this matter and gave kudos to local talent.

With a view to taking stock of the status of implementation of some prime sports infrastructure projects, Sarma visited Barak Valley, which includes:

a. Mini Stadium, Lakhimpur—67%

b. Indoor Sports Stadium, Sibpur, Lakhimpur—99%

c. Mini Stadium, Dwarbond, Dholai—53%

All these will be completed and inaugurated by December 2024.

Sarma congratulated the emerging sports star Suraj Goala on his recent success in the field of badminton. Goala was part of the Indian contingent that took part at the Badminton Asia Team Championships held in Malaysia, and more recently, had triumphed by winning the bronze medal at the FZ Forza Dutch International 2024; he will also be participating in the Indonesia Masters 2024 from the August 27 to September 1.