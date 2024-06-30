Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 30, conducted a comprehensive review of the state's ongoing and proposed road connectivity projects with Public Works Department (Roads) officials. The meeting focused on assessing progress and addressing challenges to ensure the timely completion of infrastructure initiatives.

Sarma led a point-by-point assessment of all projects, incorporating on-ground feedback from engineers. The review aimed to identify and resolve issues promptly to keep these vital projects on schedule.

The evaluation covered a wide range of schemes, including:

1. Asom Mala 1.0 and 2.0

2. RIDF NABARD projects

3. Assam Resilient Rural Bridge Project

4. Assam Resilient Hill Roads Development Project

5. Externally Aided Projects

6. Ongoing Flyover Works

The Chief Minister listened to concerns raised by department officials and provided directives aimed at streamlining project execution. Timely completion of these infrastructure projects was emphasised as crucial for Assam's development, with a commitment to overcoming any obstacles that might delay progress.

Sarma's hands-on approach highlights the state government's focus on improving Assam's road network. This comprehensive review is expected to accelerate the implementation of key infrastructure projects across the state.