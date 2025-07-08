Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews welfare schemes in five Assembly constituencies

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 7, chaired a review meeting at Kokrajhar's DC Office with an aim to assess the welfare schemes in five Assembly constituences - Kokrajhar, Baukhungri, Dotma, Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora.

District Commissioner and other key officials of BTR were in attendance.

In the meeting, the chief minister took stock of the preparations put in place in the district for the successful implementation of Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhijan, Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) and Eti Koli Duti Paat.

It may be noted that in the Kokrajhar district, 60 thousand beneficiaries were covered under Orunodoi. However, this number will be increased to 1.40 lakh under Orunodoi 3.0.

CM Sarma asked the district functionaries to take all measures to complete the selection process expeditiously.

Chief Minister Sarma, while reviewing the implementation of CMAAA, took stock of the number of applications received under the scheme, including the Monitoring Committee's selection of the applicants. He also took stock of the bank linkage of the applicants who applied under CМААА.

CM Sarma reviewed the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhijan, further asserting that 1.5 lakh women will benefit in the district. He also took stock of 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' and stated that under the scheme, as many as seven thousand employees will benefit.

The chief minister also took stock of the distribution of ration cards in the district, announcing cards for as many as 60 thousand new beneficiaries across five constituencies. He also asked the concerned functionaries to complete the administrative processes before 15 August 2025.