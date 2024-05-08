Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Sam Pitroda’s remarks on India’s diversity, stating that Pitroda has even changed the name given to him by his parents.

Taking a jibe at Sam Pitroda, the ex-Indian overseas chief who resigned on May 8, the Assam CM said pointed that if Pitroda has changed his own name adding that a person who can change his birth name given to him by his parents, can also change and break the country.

It may be mentioned that Sam Pitroda’s birth name is Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda.

Pointing that the Congress party is completely advocating racism, Sarma took a further jibe at Priyanka Gandhi for terming the incident useless, and said, “This issue is not useless, it is associated with our feelings.”

Meanwhile, Pitroda stepped down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and the decision was accepted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced adding that the decision was taken on his own accord.

The decision came after his racist comment on how Indians from different parts of the country look created a major political controversy amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election – with Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning him for his statement.