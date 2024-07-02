Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 129,018 students availed themselves of free admissions out of the 187,078 admissions in colleges, highlighting the government’s commitment to education.

The Assam CM further exalted that the number of students gaining access to free admissions in the state will increase as admissions continue.

CM Himanta shared this on the microblogging site X. He wrote, “Happy to share that out of 187,078 admissions in our colleges so far, 129,018 students have benefited from free admissions. This number is set to increase as admissions continue.”

Further expressing pride in the state government’s commitment to education, the Assam chief minister wrote, “Few states in India show this level of support for the student community. Proud of our government's commitment to education!”

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 1 said that over 71 per cent of more than 1.66 lakh students taking admission in different colleges across the state have availed of the fee waiver scheme for poor families.

Previously, students with a parental annual income of up to Rs 2 lakh were eligible for free admission, but the limit has been raised to Rs 4 lakh from this year, Pegu said in a post on X.