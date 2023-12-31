Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said over 26,000 government jobs are in the offering in the year. He further said that over 88,000 government jobs were given to youths of the state till 2023 since he took over as the CM in 2021.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam Chief Minsiter gave forth data that a total of 88,080 government jobs have been given till 2023.

Here, he mentioned that 11,920 vacancies are remaining in the target of one lakh government jobs which he had promised to the voters during the time of elections.

The Assam CM further pointed out that over 26,000 new jobs have ben advertised for the new year.

He further mentioned that May 26 was a red letter day for Assam as Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed over 44,700 appointment letters to successful candidates in Guwahati.

"In the year 2023, we have created a milestone in providing jobs to the youth of Assam. Over 44,000 appointment letters were distributed in a single day by Hon'ble HM in May and over 88,000 posts have already been filled. Another 26,000 new jobs is on the offing," said CM Sarma.



