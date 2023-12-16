Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the state's economy is experiencing a period of robust development and growing at a rate of more than 12 per cent.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said, "Guided by the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, Assam's economy is experiencing a period of robust development and growing at a rate of 12 per cent +."

CM Sarma also said that they are diversifying the economy and are projecting services and manufactuing as the key drivers.

"We are delivering growth by significantly diversifying the economy. Services and Manufacturing are our key drivers," said the Assam CM.