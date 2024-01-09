Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that hackers have made an attempt today evening to hack his Facebook page.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said that an attempt has been made to hack his Facebook account today evening. He also said that preliminary probe is hinting that hackers might be operating from Pakistan.

"Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators," said the Assam CM.

Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan.



Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators. @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2024

Noteworthy is that this comes just a day after the Assam Chief Minister took to social media to highlight a fake video where his distorted speech was shown.

Chief Minister Sarma on January 8 took to social media to expose a malicious attempt to distort his speech through a fake video. The Chief Minister, as elections looms, expressed concern over vested groups with criminal intentions spreading misinformation.

"See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading disinformation and communal disharmony. The long arms of the law will catch up with these elements," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared in his online post on January 8.

The fake video, allegedly aimed at tarnishing the Chief Minister's image, prompted a swift response from Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh. Responding to Himanta Biswa Sarma's post, DGP Singh assured, "Noted Sir. CID Assam would register a criminal case and investigate people behind."