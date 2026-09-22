Himanta Biswa Sarma says Congress factions behind Samaguri clash, asks party to address internal differences

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, September 21 said the violence reported in Samaguri during campaigning for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll was the result of a clash between rival factions within the Congress, and urged the state Congress leadership to address its internal differences.

Sarma made the remarks in a social media post following an alleged attack on a Congress campaign convoy in Samaguri on September 21. The convoy, carrying several senior Congress leaders, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was reportedly targeted with stones while travelling towards an election meeting. Congress alleged that BJP supporters were behind the incident, while the circumstances surrounding the confrontation have not been independently established.

Responding to the allegations, Sarma said the incident took place in the Samaguri Legislative Assembly Constituency, which is represented by Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri Congress MP Rakibul Hussain.

"At its core, this was a clash between rival factions within the Congress itself," Sarma said, according to his social media post.

He also referred to the electoral history of the constituency, stating that Congress had secured 1,45,212 votes in Samaguri in the last Assembly election, compared with 36,902 votes polled by the BJP. He also described Samaguri as a constituency with a predominantly minority population.

Sarma said the Congress state leadership should take responsibility for what he described as internal differences within the party instead of blaming other political parties for the incident.

"The Congress state leadership must take ownership of its internal differences and rein in its factions instead of conveniently attempting to shift the blame elsewhere," he said.

The incident occurred amid campaigning for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, scheduled for October 6. Congress has fielded Sibamoni Bora, while senior party leaders, including Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain, have been campaigning for her in the constituency.

Congress leaders have alleged that BJP supporters waved black flags and raised slogans before stones were allegedly thrown at vehicles in the convoy. A police complaint was also filed following the incident. The exact circumstances leading to the confrontation and responsibility for the alleged violence remain under investigation.

Sarma said political differences should not result in violence or disrupt public order.

"Political rivalries within a party should never be allowed to spill onto the streets and disturb the peace and harmony of society at large," he said.