Himanta Biswa Sarma says ‘detect and deport’ policy being implemented strictly in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 22 said the state government is implementing its “Detect and Deport” policy thoroughly after a Bangladeshi national, who had allegedly entered Assam illegally, was deported with the assistance of security agencies.

According to officials, the individual was apprehended by Assam Police on May 15 in cooperation with the Border Security Force (BSF). The person was later handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated, “A Bangladeshi national, who illegally entered Assam, was apprehended by Assam Police in cooperation with BSF. The individual was handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh. Detect and Deport is being implemented in thoroughness to contain illegal immigration.”

The Assam government has intensified action against illegal immigration and encroachment in recent months, with eviction drives being carried out in several districts targeting alleged encroachments on government and forest land.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the NDA government in Assam is committed to reclaiming more than 1,250 square kilometres of encroached land across the state and that operations are already underway on the ground.

The Chief Minister had also shared visuals from recent anti-encroachment drives conducted by the administration.

The developments come amid ongoing political discussions over citizenship verification and proposals related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercises in Assam.

Meanwhile, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) opposed any fresh socio-economic or citizenship-related survey in the state. AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process had already undergone extensive scrutiny and should be considered final.