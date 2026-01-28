Himanta Biswa Sarma says Gaurav Gogoi has ‘no responsibility towards Assam’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, alleging that he has no responsibility or accountability towards Assam and does not represent the aspirations of the state’s people.

Speaking to reporters at North Lakhimpur, Sarma said the Congress leader “does not have any responsibility towards the state” and questioned his claim of working for a “greater Assam”. “He talks about making a greater Assam. What is his primary responsibility towards Assam?” Sarma asked, while addressing journalists on the sidelines of an official programme.

Sarma, who is also the BJP leader spearheading criticism of Gogoi, claimed that before speaking about a greater Assam, Gogoi should first ensure that his children are Assamese. “How can he even pronounce the word ‘greater Assam’ when his own children are not Assamese?” the chief minister said, adding that three out of four members of Gogoi’s family are British citizens.

The chief minister further alleged that Gogoi does not truly live the life of the people of Assam and selectively highlights issues related to “Miya” identity for political attention. Sarma said the term “Miya”, earlier used as a derogatory reference to Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, is now being adopted by some as a mark of defiance, and accused Gogoi of encouraging such narratives.

Referring to Gogoi’s criticism of the BJP government’s policies, Sarma dismissed his standing in Assam politics and said the Congress leader lacks a broad support base in the state. “Only one community supports Congress. I don’t think the opposition will have any specific impact this time. The Congress will face a very bad situation,” he said.

Reacting to Gogoi’s remarks on “Hindu Jinnah”, Sarma said Jinnah belonged to Pakistan and questioned Gogoi’s repeated references to him. He also accused Gogoi of maintaining links with Pakistan, alleging that he and his family members have visited the country and that the Congress leader has “direct links” with Pakistan’s spy agency, though he did not present evidence to substantiate the claim.

Sarma further said that Assam has 126 assembly constituencies, not 150 as claimed by Gogoi, and added that the delimitation process will determine any future increase. He asserted that Upper Assam voters are aware of the ground realities and will respond appropriately.

Concluding his remarks, Sarma said Gaurav Gogoi would have no influence in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam, adding that the BJP-led government remains confident of retaining power with a strong mandate.