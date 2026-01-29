Himanta Biswa Sarma says ‘Miyas’ coming before 1951 can work, PWD to engage 50 per cent locals in future projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 29 clarified that the government cannot prevent ‘Miyas’ who came to Assam before 1951 from working in the state.

Addressing the matter, he instructed Public Works Department (PWD) contractors to ensure that at least 50% of workers engaged in future projects are indigenous Assamese.

Sarma said the move is aimed at balancing developmental needs with local employment opportunities. “If any Miya came before 1951, we cannot stop them from working here. We are also local people. But in the last 20–30 years, Miyas have been trying to enter Assam after seeing the developmental works here. If we stop them, they enter from Kolkata and Bengal,” he said, stressing the need to protect local employment while maintaining development.



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The Chief Minister emphasised that the policy is not aimed at barring anyone but at ensuring that local Assamese youth are prioritised in employment. He instructed PWD contractors to bring in Bangladeshi youths from West Bengal only when necessary, while 50% of labourers on all upcoming projects must come from indigenous communities.

Speaking on infrastructure development, Sarma highlighted the ongoing and upcoming projects in Guwahati, including the Bhrampur flyover and the Chandmari–Noonmati flyover, stressing the role of local workers in shaping Assam’s economic growth. “Even our drivers are not Assamese people… Along with infrastructure, I have a dream to strengthen the Assamese community’s economic backbone,” he added.

Sarma also noted that two major flyovers — at Jagiroad and Diphlu — will be inaugurated soon, with the projects expected to be completed by February-end.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid growing public debate about employment, community representation, and developmental work in the state, highlighting the government’s effort to balance inclusivity with local job creation.