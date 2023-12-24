Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has termed the Lok Sabha seats of Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri as difficult seats for the BJP and admitted that a lot of work needs to be done in order to make a dent there.

Responding to the rush among the Congress candidates for the Nagaon seat, CM Sarma said that Nagaon is a good seat for Congress, there is a rush within the party for that seat. He however admitted that Nagaon seat along with Karimganj and Dhubri Lok Sabha seats are difficult zones for BJP and a lot of work needs to be done in this regard.

The Assam CM comments came after it was told that there is reportedly a tussle between Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

"A good seat will obviously witness more contenders. Nagaon is quite a bad seat for us. We are holding a meeting in Nagaon today so that we can work hard in that direction. The seats of Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri are the most difficult seats for us. And these are the best seats for the Congress and AIUDF. Contenders will swarm like bees on a good seat. There is nothing unusual in that. In the rest of the seats, Congress is bound to lose. If Pradyut Bordoloi wants to win he will choose Nagaon. Gaurav Gogoi will also choose Nagaon. Rakibul Hussain will also choose Nagaon for that matter. Wherever else they go, they are bound to lose," said CM Sarma.

Noteworthy is that the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat is viewed as quite strong for the Congress. This time incumbent MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain have put in their caps as contenders for the Congress ticket for Nagaon seat. On top of that Kaliabar MP Gaurav Gogoi has also appeared as another contender for the Congress ticket from Nagaon after Kaliabar Lok Sabha seat ceased to exit and was absorbed into the newly formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat in the recent delimitation drive in Assam.