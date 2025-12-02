Himanta Biswa Sarma says panel report on granting ST status to six communities ‘offends no one’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the Group of Ministers’ (GoM) report on granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities contains nothing that could “offend” any section, claiming that those opposing it have not read the document properly.

The report, which includes recommendations on the long-pending demand for ST status by the Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasi) communities, was tabled in the assembly on Saturday, the last day of the Winter Session.

Speaking to reporters in Nagaon district, Sarma reiterated that the report ensures that “all communities and sub-communities move forward” and does not cause injustice to any group. He insisted that a careful reading would “clear all doubts”, adding that those criticising it appear to have done so without going through the contents.

Referring to the protest by students of Bodoland University, who on Saturday stormed the assembly hall of the BTC secretariat in Kokrajhar and vandalised property ahead of the tabling of the report, Sarma said the demonstration was based on assumptions. “It was laid in the assembly around 7 pm, and the protest was held at 3 pm. It means the demonstration took place before tabling of the report,” he remarked.

Sarma had earlier indicated that a misunderstanding may have arisen due to “difficulty in reading and understanding” the document. He said the cabinet has decided that the three ministers of the GoM—Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika—will invite the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) for a detailed discussion to clarify any doubts.

CCTOA has been leading agitations against the GoM report, arguing that granting ST status to the six communities would adversely affect the reservation benefits of existing tribal groups. To address this concern, the report recommends a three-tier classification of Scheduled Tribes in Assam so that the demand of the six communities can be accommodated without reducing the quota of current ST groups.

The proposal includes creating a new category, ‘ST (Valley)’, under which Ahom, Chutia, Tea Tribes and Koch-Rajbongshi (excluding undivided Goalpara) may be included. Moran, Matak and Koch-Rajbongshi of Goalpara have been recommended for inclusion under the existing ‘ST (Plains)’ category, where there is reportedly less opposition.

The report stresses the need for continued dialogue with all stakeholders and notes that any final approval will require a constitutional amendment by Parliament.