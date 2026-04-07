Himanta Biswa Sarma says Pawan Khera “ran away” to Hyderabad amid Assam Police search in Delhi home

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Congress leader Pawan Khera “ran away” to Hyderabad from New Delhi as Assam Police conducted searches at his residence in connection with the ongoing passport row on April 7.

Speaking from Sivasagar, Sarma said he came to know about the development through media reports and maintained that the law would take its own course, adding that no one is above the law.

The searches followed an FIR filed by Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, after Congress alleged that she holds multiple passports. Assam Police carried out search operations at Khera’s residence in New Delhi as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma warned of “stringent action” against Khera and rejected the allegations, claiming documents linking his family to properties abroad were misused. He also questioned Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, over alleged foreign links and accused the party of spreading misinformation ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge intensified the political attack, alleging that Sarma is working only for his family’s development and running syndicates in sectors like tea, coal, and land. Addressing a rally in Guwahati, Kharge claimed that corruption has increased under the current government.

Projecting confidence ahead of the polls, Kharge said the Congress-led alliance is set to win 72–73 seats out of 126 in the Assam Assembly, asserting that the people are ready for change.

Responding through legal action, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma said she filed the FIR to ensure accountability, stating that the allegations against her are baseless and should not be taken lightly.

The political war of words comes as Assam gears up for Assembly elections on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.