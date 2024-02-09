Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that he has busted the fake news being spread by certain quarters on the state's debt position.

CM Sarma, while sharing a video from his address at the ongoing session of the Assam Assembly, said, "Yesterday in the Assembly I busted the fake news being spread by certain quarters on Assam’s debt position."

Here, the Assam CM said that the BJP government has paid off Rs 35,000 crore worth loan of the previous Congress government.

"Rs 35,000 cr of loan taken by the Congress regime between 2001-2016 has been repaid by our Government," said CM Sarma.

Yesterday in the Assembly I busted the fake news being spread by certain quarters on Assam’s debt position



👉 At 23% of GSDP, Assam has one of the lowest debt to GSDP ratio in the country



👉~ ₹35,000 cr of loan taken by the Congress regime between 2001-2016 has been repaid… pic.twitter.com/eg6bzr9oyf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 9, 2024

He also pointed out that at At 23 per cent of GSDP, Assam has one of the lowest debt to GSDP ratio in the country.

Regarding the borrowing of states, the Assam CM said that borrowing of states is government by Constitutional schemes and not by mortgaging assets.

"Borrowing of States are governed by Constitutional schemes and not by mortgaging assets. There is no debt on citizens. We are able to borrow more as the economy is growing faster and that allows us to enhance capital expenditure," said CM Sarma.