Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the government is keeping a target to ink a peace accord with the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, CM Sarma said that the target is to sign a peace accord with the ULFA's pro-talk faction within this month or even possibly by January next year. He also said that once the accord is signed, then the government will make serious efforts to open talks with the Paresh Barua led ULFA-Independent outfit.

"We are targeting to sign an accord with the pro talk faction of the ULFA within this month. Once the accord is signed with the ULFA's pro talk faction, we will make serious efforts to initiate talks with the ULFA-Independent. I hope that a proper draft for the peace accord is ready. But some final touches are still left. By the end of this year or in January next year, we want to ink the accord with the ULFA's pro talk faction. After that we shall think of a way to hold talks with the ULFA-Independent," said CM Sarma.

Talking about the two incidents of alleged grenade attack in upper Assam over the last few days, CM Sarma said that ULFA-I cadres, including the outfit's commander-in-chief Paresh Barua must understand that throwing grenades will halt the development of Assam and nobody will benefit out of it.

"Everyone including Paresh Barua should understand one thing. Acts of violence will take Assam backwards. Explosion a few grenades will not make Assam independent, but Assam will suffer. A new environment has taken shape in Assam, and investments are also coming into the state. Such incidents will halt the development of Assam. So I want to ask that who throws bombs on their own motherland? If someone has a grudge on somebody, let it go on, it is a different thing. It does not concern us. But what will such activities bring to Assam?" he said.

On the matter of holding talks with Paresh Barua, the Assam Chief Minister said that holding talks with the ULFA-I leader is not an issue, but having an agreement on serious issues is the real challenge.

"I keep speaking to Paresh Barua sometime. There is no mechanism. Even if I want to talk with him tomorrow I can do so. Ever since I became the Chief Minister, I have talked with him ten to twelve times already. Talking to him is not the issue. But we both have our own compulsions. The matching of opinions is the real issue here. Holding talks is not the issue," said CM Sarma.