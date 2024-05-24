Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to grant post facto forest clearance for the construction of a commando battalion unit in a protected forest area. The move comes after a forest official in Assam permitted the construction, aiming to curb encroachments by individuals from the neighboring state of Mizoram. However, this decision sparked controversy among local conservationists and prompted intervention from the Union Ministry.

The construction project, approved in 2023 by the then principal chief conservator of forests, MK Yadava, involved the diversion of approximately 44 acres of forest land in the Assam-Mizoram interstate border area of Inner Line Reserve Forest. Despite lacking prior forest clearance under the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, construction commenced, drawing attention from the central authorities. Subsequently, the Ministry directed the state government to halt construction activities immediately, citing violations of statutory provisions.

Sarma, in his letter to the Union Minister highlighted the urgency of the situation, stressing the need for a holistic approach to address rampant encroachments and deforestation in the region. He pointed out the alarming encroachment activities, including the construction of roads, bridges, police camps, and settlements from the Mizoram side, leading to substantial forest destruction. The Chief Minister stated the national security implications, citing past incidents of violence along the interstate border.

Responding to these developments, the Assam government has also sought forest clearance for the project through the Union Environment Ministry's Parivesh website. Documents uploaded on the website indicate a clearance request for an 11.5-hectare built-up area of the project, covering a total area of 44 hectares.

Despite repeated attempts by media outlets to seek clarification from the Ministry regarding Sarma's request and the status of the construction, officials have remained tight-lipped. Concerns have been raised regarding the conduct of MK Yadava, who, despite facing allegations of violating forest conservation laws, was appointed as Special Chief Secretary (Forests) by the Assam government.

The issue gains further significance in light of recent revelations that Yadava approved the diversion of additional forest land at the Assam-Nagaland border for a police battalion camp in the Geleky reserve forest in 2022.