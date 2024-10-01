Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on October 1 said that the state government is in 'regular contact' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government to recognise Assamese as a classical language.

Taking to his X handle, CM Himanta stressed the need for Assamese to gain the classical language status.

Exalting that the language deserves a unique place, the Assam chief minister said that the proposal for the same will go beyond the recommendations of the Committee report by Justice Biplab Sharma.

Furthermore, he expressed hope that PM Modi will consider the request.

He wrote on X, "We are in regular contact with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government to recognize Assamese as a classical language. This proposal will also go beyond the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sharma Committee report and help the Assamese language achieve a unique place. I am sure that Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give serious consideration to our request."

Earlier in July, CM Himanta had announced that for the first time, all questions in the Combined Civil Service Examination (Main) will be available in Assamese in addition to English.

The Assam Public Service Commission's decision aims to improve accessibility for Assamese-speaking candidates, marking a historic step in the region's education system.