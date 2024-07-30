The historic Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, officially commences its Assam leg today, with the opening ceremony set to unfold at the SAI Stadium at 3 pm. The gates will open for spectators at 12 noon, promising a day filled with football, festivities, and a display of military and cultural prowess.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his best wishes to all participating teams via a post on microblogging site X. “Best wishes to all participating teams in the #DurandCup 2024 tournament. Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament of Asia, brings with it a rich and glorious legacy. As the Assam leg of the tourney kicks off in Kokrajhar, an apostle of peace, may the spirit of sportsmanship bind everyone together!” Sarma wrote.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), has ensured meticulous preparations for the event. The SAI Stadium has been extensively renovated, featuring upgraded floodlights for evening matches and a state-of-the-art drainage system to handle rain, ensuring smooth gameplay.

In addition to the football action, the opening ceremony will feature thrilling military displays from the Indian Armed Forces and a vibrant cultural fiesta by local artists. These celebrations align with Anti-Terrorism Day in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), symbolizing the return of peace and prosperity.

The inaugural match will see local favorites Bodoland FC go head-to-head with North East United FC.