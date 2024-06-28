Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting on June 28 to address issues concerning the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services and directed officials to ensure that Commission achieves full operational capacity by October 2.

The discussions focused on crucial aspects including the requirement for a permanent office space, annual budgetary needs, manpower requirements, and logistics.

During the meeting, the Assam chief minister directed officials to promptly expedite the resolution of the issues, stressing that the Commission must achieve full operational capacity by October 2.

The Chief Minister’s office took to the microblogging site X to share details about the recently-held meeting. “The discussion encompassed topics such as the need for permanent office space, annual budgetary requirements, manpower requirements and logistics.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta on June 27 announced that the roofing sheets of the revered site Barpeta Satra are being replaced for the first time since 1962.

During his visit, Chief Minister Sarma stated, "Barpeta Satra requested me to replace their roofing sheets, which had become old. As a representative of the Government of Assam, I approved an amount of Rs. 1 crore for the renovation of the roofing sheets at Barpeta Satra."