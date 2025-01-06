Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 6, shared a list of labourers who are trapped in the coal mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, Assam

A harrowing incident at a coal mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district, has left several laborers trapped following a sudden flood. The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has mobilized extensive resources to expedite rescue efforts at the Assam Coal Quarry near the Meghalaya border.

The mine, located in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, is approximately 300 feet deep, with water levels rising up to 100 feet due to the inundation. Rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities, are racing against time to save the trapped workers. Despite their efforts, the flooding has made the mission perilous and complex.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his concern on social media, stating, “Distressing news from Umrangso, where laborers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. Praying to God for everyone’s safety.” The Chief Minister also confirmed that the Army’s assistance has been sought to bolster the rescue operations.



List of Trapped Workers Shared by CM Sarma:



Ganga Bahadur Shreth (38), Nepal

Hussain Ali (30), Darrang, Assam

Jakir Hussain (38), Darrang, Assam

Sarpa Barman (46), Kokrajhar, Assam

Mustafa Seikh (44), Darrang, Assam

Khusi Mohan Rai (57), Kokrajhar, Assam

Sanjit Sarkar (35), Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

Lijan Magar (26), Dima Hasao, Assam

Sarat Goyary (37), Sonitpur, Assam



Reports indicate that there may have been up to 15 workers inside the mine during the flooding, though this number has yet to be officially confirmed. Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police, Mayank Kumar Jha, stated that the situation remains critical, with rescuers facing immense challenges due to the mine's flooded conditions.