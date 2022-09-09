Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday shared a meme of Rahul Gandhi, wherein, the Congress leader can be seen dancing.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma shared the meme with a caption, ''राहुल नाम मेरा …'' (My name is Rahul), where one can hear the song ''Rahul naam mera, Record Badnam mera.''

Minutes after sharing it, the post garnered a huge likes and the comments box flooded with netizens comments.

Significantly, this has been created by a youngster from Assam. But he does not want to be named. He, however, told India Today NE that he had been inspired by India Today Group’s hugely popular satire series So Sorry. “Of course, the meme reflects the public mood on Rahul Gandhi. That’s why I shared it,” Sarma told India Today NE.

The Assam CM's tweet has received nearly 11.7K likes while it has been retweeted several hundred at the time of filling this report.

''Sir naam kab change kar liya aapne,'' tweeted on of the Twitter users. While another user said, ''Hon’ble CM Trolling Pappu like a pro xD.”

In the comment box, some netizens showed support in trolling Rahul Gandhi, but there were also a few social media users who trolled Sarma over the rising inflation in the country.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the Assam CM has trolled Rahul Gandhi. A few months back, Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi as his party was continuously raising questions over the work done by the BJP-led Central government. When the Congress started the Bharat Jodo yatra on September 7 to unite India, the CM asked the Congress to do such a yatra in Pakistan.