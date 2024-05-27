Cotton University, formerly known as Cotton College, celebrated its 124th Foundation Day on May 27 at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha (KBR) Auditorium in Guwahati, Assam. The historic event will feature a variety of programs, continuing the university's tradition of honoring its rich legacy and fostering community spirit.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared his sentiments on Twitter, stating, “When we say Cotton College, we get absorbed in an emotion and get immersed in nostalgia. The memories of the institute where a student has studied are always special, and it is the same for me. The memories of Cotton College, now University, are always special to me. Today, on the glorious foundation day of Cotton, one of the leading educational institutions of the North East, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all those associated with the institute. I also bow down to all those whose hard work, and perseverance are great to Cotton. Jayatu Cotton University.”

This year, the event will be graced by Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, the former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Distinguished Professor at the Bioinformatics Centre, Savitribai Phule Pune University, who served as the Chief Guest. Prof. Mande is set to deliver an insightful lecture on "The Science and Technology Perspective for Modern India," offering valuable perspectives on the future of science and technology in the country.

In addition to the lecture, the university will host an Achievers' Awards program, recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of students and alumni who have excelled in various fields, bringing pride and prestige to the institution. The event will be graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, along with other university officials, faculty members, staff, students, alumni, and guests, and will conclude with a cultural evening organized by the Cotton Alumni Association.

Cotton University's 124th Foundation Day is a memorable occasion, celebrating its storied past while looking forward to a future of continued excellence and innovation.