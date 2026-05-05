Himanta Biswa Sarma shares old note predicting BJP’s poll performance as NDA crosses 100 seats in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 5 said he had accurately predicted the BJP-led alliance’s performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, sharing an old note on social media after the results were declared.

“After voting concluded on April 9, as I do every time, I wrote down my own estimate on paper. Time passed, the results came in, and yesterday the unprecedented blessings of the people of Assam created a new history,” Sarma wrote.

He added that the outcome slightly exceeded his expectations. “With more than a hundred seats—one more than expected—our estimate has been proven correct. This mandate is not just a number; it reflects the unwavering trust and affection of the people of Assam. I will always remain grateful to all of you for this faith and love,” he said.

According to the final results, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a decisive victory in the 126-member Assam Assembly, crossing the 100 + seat mark.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone won 82 seats, while its allies—Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF)— won 10 seats each, taking the alliance comfortably past the majority mark.

The result marks the BJP’s third consecutive term in Assam, reinforcing its dominance in the state’s political landscape. Political observers say the scale of the mandate reflects continued voter support for the ruling alliance’s governance and organisational strength across regions.