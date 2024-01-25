Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares a picture of a rare golden tiger recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park.

The images were captured by wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre, who had the fortune of observing this elusive creature, known as Kazi 106-F.

Kaziranga National Park, nestled in the heart of Assam, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and serves as the only known habitat in India for the golden tiger, also referred to as the strawberry tiger or golden tabby tiger.

This variant of the Bengal tiger boasts a unique golden coat due to a genetic mutation affecting its fur colouration.

With fewer than 30 golden tigers believed to exist worldwide, sightings are incredibly rare and generate excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike.



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The park's diverse ecosystem, characterized by tall grasslands and dense forests, provides the perfect environment for these tigers, offering ample hiding spots and a robust prey base. The presence of the Brahmaputra River and other water sources further supports the survival and proliferation of these magnificent animals.

Kaziranga National Park is not only a UNESCO World Heritage Site but also a testament to successful conservation efforts, playing a crucial role in protecting various species, including the Indian one-horned rhinoceros and the Royal Bengal Tiger. The park's stringent protection measures under Indian wildlife conservation laws have been instrumental in preserving its inhabitants.

The golden tiger, with its striking appearance and rarity, symbolizes the importance of conservation and the delicate balance required to sustain the natural world. It serves as a reminder of the beauty and diversity of nature that Kaziranga National Park strives to protect.