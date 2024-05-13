Assam's Chief Minister has criticized the alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in Delhi.

The criticism comes amid the ongoing electoral rivalry in Punjab.

Earlier today during an election campaign rally Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his disdain towards the alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress party in Delhi amidst their electoral rivalry in Punjab.

Sarma labelled the alliance as a prime example of "befooling people," highlighting the contrasting political strategies employed by the parties in different states.

In his statement, Sarma underscored the peculiarity of the AAP and Congress forming an alliance in Delhi while simultaneously competing against each other in Punjab. This move, according to him, reflects the opportunistic nature of political alliances, aimed at securing power rather than serving the interests of the electorate.

The remarks by Sarma come at a crucial juncture in Indian politics, with both the AAP and Congress vying for electoral dominance in various states. While Punjab presents a battleground where the two parties are pitted against each other, Delhi witnesses an alliance forged in a bid to consolidate power against common rivals.

The assertion by the Assam Chief Minister underscores the complexities of coalition politics, where ideological differences often take a backseat to strategic considerations. Sarma's criticism resonates with broader sentiments regarding the credibility and sincerity of political alliances, especially when parties shift their positions based on electoral exigencies.