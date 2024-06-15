Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress today, stating that despite having tea tribe leaders like Paban Singh Ghatowar in Dibrugarh, the Congress did not give him a ticket.

The CM said this is a disrespect to the tea tribe community.

Speaking to the media, Paban Singh Ghatowar said, "I am sad for Paban Singh Ghatowar because being a powerful Congress leader from the tea tribe he was denied a ticket and was given to Lurinjyoti Gogoi...at least Kamakhya Prasad Tasa became an MP while Paban Singh Ghatowar failed to be one.

Further, Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the Congress the reason behind not giving a ticket to a powerful leader like Paban Singh Ghatowar.

"Denying a ticket to Paban Singh Ghatowar is like showing disrespect to the tea tribe community," the CM added.



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Buoyed by the impressive performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA alliance securing a resounding victory in the 2026 assembly polls.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP and its allies have set a target of winning 90-100 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP contested 11 constituencies and emerged victorious in nine, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won one out of the two seats it contested.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) also secured victory in the sole seat it contested. The Congress-led INDIA bloc managed to win three seats in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the BJP and its allies led in 93 assembly constituencies across Assam.

The BJP alone led in 76 assembly segments, while the AGP and UPPL led in 10 and 7 constituencies, respectively.