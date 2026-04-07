Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Congress 'madman' Mallikarjun Kharge over unverified passport allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 7 escalated his attack on the Congress, criticising party president Mallikarjun Kharge for defending allegations against him and his family, and remarking that Kharge was “speaking like a ‘pagal’ (madman)”.

The sharp response came after Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of holding multiple passports and owning undisclosed foreign assets. The claims, made earlier this week, have triggered a political and legal confrontation.

Sarma questioned the credibility of the allegations and said the Congress had failed to verify the documents before making them public. “If they didn’t know the truth, why did they put it out in public? They should have asked the foreign minister first,” he said while campaigning.

Taking direct aim at Kharge, the chief minister criticised his remarks, calling for a probe by central agencies. “Kharge is ageing and is speaking like a ‘pagal’ (madman). You insult the people first and then say will ask the foreign minister for verification?” Sarma said, adding, “Is he your ‘damad’ (son-in-law)?”

Kharge, speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, maintained that investigative agencies under the Union government should examine the matter. “They have already filed an FIR against Khera. Let them probe the matter. We will face the case as it progresses,” he said, adding that the Congress had sought inquiries by the ED or CBI.

Meanwhile, an Assam Police team visited Khera’s residence in Delhi earlier in the day in connection with the case. Sarma claimed that Khera had left for Hyderabad and warned of further action. “Assam Police ko nahi jante hain.. Pataal se bhi ukhar ke le ayega,” he said, signalling a determined pursuit.

The chief minister also suggested that Rahul Gandhi could be linked to the documents cited by Khera, indicating the possibility of the case widening.