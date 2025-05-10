Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leaders, specifically naming Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, of spreading misinformation regarding India’s position on the recent IMF bailout package to Pakistan.

In a detailed statement on his officil X handle titled “Exposing the Misinformation: IMF, Pakistan, and India’s Principled Stand,” Sarma clarified that the IMF does not operate on a “no” vote system and that India’s abstention was a legitimate and strategic diplomatic move.

He emphasised that IMF voting is based on a weighted quota system, not equal representation, and India’s decision to abstain was a clear message against endorsing financial aid to a country that, he said, "continues to export terrorism across our borders."

Exposing the Misinformation: IMF, Pakistan, and India’s Principled Stand

Once again, Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera are indulging in reckless propaganda — twisting facts and misleading the nation over India’s stand on the recent IMF bailout to Pakistan.



Let… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 10, 2025

Sarma accused Congress leaders of politicising foreign policy matters and misleading the public.

He stated that India’s record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects a strong and responsible approach to national security and international diplomacy.

India’s abstention, he said, was a measured step that balanced firm opposition to Pakistan’s actions with global economic responsibility.

Sub-points from CM Sarma's statement: