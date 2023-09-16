Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ignoring the northeast region while trying to mock PM Modi in its latest parody on social media.

Himanta Biswa Sarma in a witty response to the Congress's attempt to mock PM Modi asked if the party had secretly struck a deal to sell the entire land of North East to some neighbouring country or has the party had given membership to Sharjeel Imam.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Seems the Congress party has secretly struck a deal to sell the entire land of North East to some neighbouring country. Is this why Rahul went abroad? Or has the party given membership to Sharjeel Imam?"

Seems the Congress party has secretly struck a deal to sell the entire land of North East to some neighbouring country. Is this why Rahul went abroad? Or has the party given membership to Sharjeel Imam? pic.twitter.com/oO9fLp86p8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 16, 2023

What caught the attention of Himanta Biswa Sarma was the Indian map in the background wherein the entire part of the northeast was missing in the act while trying to mock PM Modi.



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This comes after the Congress party tried to re-create a scene from the famous Bollywood flick 'Deewar' where Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor dialogue 'mere paas maa hai' which is regarded to be a cult of all times.

However, the Congress party tried to use an animated version of it picturing PM Modi as Amitabh Bachchan and Rahul Gandhi as Shashi Kapoor wherein PM Modi could be heard saying "I have ED, police, power, money, friends... what do you have?", to which Rahul Gandhi replies "The entire country is with me."